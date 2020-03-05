Wednesday’s H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area for March 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school tournament basketball scores for games involving Rockford area teams for Wednesday, March 4 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
4A Guilford Regional
Rockford East 46 Rockford Auburn 30
(E-Rabs will play Hononegah in Friday’s championship game)
4A Huntley Regional
Huntley 65 Harlem 29
(Huntley will play Jefferson Friday in the championship game)
3A at Sterling
Rochelle 75 Sterling 59
(Rochelle will play Geneseo Friday night)
3A Burlington Central Regional
Wheaton St. Francis 55 Sycamore 23
2A Genoa-Kingston Regional
Rockford Lutheran 79 Niles Northridge 70
(Lutheran puts five in double figures led by Garrett Bertrand’s 21)
(Lutheran will play Timothy Christian in Friday’s championship game)
1A River Ridge Sectional
Indian Creek 58 Lena-Winslow 51
(Indian Creek will play Dakota in the championship game Friday)
