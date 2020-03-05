Wednesday’s H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area for March 4

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Jefferson J-Hawks weren't their sharpest, but they didn't need to be Tuesday night at the 4A Huntley Regional. They still dominated McHenry 56-38 in a semifinal game.

McHenry came into the game with a record of 5-26. The J-Hawks were 25-5. With their 26th win the J-Hawks tied the school record for wins in a season which was first set two years ago.

Jefferson will return to Huntley for the Regional Championship game Friday night against the winner of Wednesday's game between Harlem and Huntley.

