‘What a great man he was’: Bears’ Tarik Cohen reacts to twin brother’s death on Twitter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Running back Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears looks on before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A day after a tragedy in his family, Chicago Bears’ Tarik Cohen took to Twitter to pay tribute to his twin brother, Tyrell, after his death in North Carolina.

“I lost my brother, my twin, myself. What a great man he was. I’m glad I got to express just how much I love him while he was here,” said Cohen on Twitter Monday morning. “God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell I swear to god.

Tyrell Cohen, twin brother of Bears RB Tarik Cohen, found dead in North Carolina

“While we appreciate the condolences thoughts and prayers, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time. Let us grieve. Please and thanks. Long live Me.”

Tyrell Cohen, 25, was found dead inside a power substation in Wake County, North Carolina on Sunday morning. The family had reported him missing earlier in the weekend, with Cohen sending out now-deleted tweets asking for help in locating his brother.

After Tyrell’s death was announced on Sunday, the Bears released this statement on behalf of the organization, sending their condolences to Cohen and his family.