White Sox nontender Rodon, Mazara- set to become free agents

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of game 2 of a double header against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 28, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox today announced the following three roster moves:

Agreed to terms on a one-year, $862,500 contract with left-handed pitcher Jace Fry, avoiding arbitration

Declined to tender 2021 contracts to outfielder Nomar Mazara and left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón

“A great deal of consideration and analysis goes into our decisions to forego the arbitration process and instead engage with players and their representatives as free agents,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “We plan to stay in contact with both Nomar and Carlos and evaluate their possible fit with our club as we move forward through the offseason.”

Fry, 27, went 0-1 with a career-low 3.66 ERA (8 ER/19.2 IP), one hold, 24 strikeouts and a .225 (16-71) opponents average in 18 relief appearances last season, his fourth with the White Sox.

All remaining unsigned players on the White Sox 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for the 2021 season.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster decreases to 38.