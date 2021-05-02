White Sox OF Robert strains hip, headed to injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is headed to the injured list after straining his right hip flexor. Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single in the first inning Sunday. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. The 23-year-old Robert is batting .316 this season. The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training. Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.