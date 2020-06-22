White Sox sign top draft pick Garrett Crochet

CHICAGO (White Sox News Release/WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago White Sox have signed left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet their first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, to a minor-league contract with a $4,547,500-million signing bonus.

Crochet, 20, made one start in his junior season with Tennessee, tossing 3.2 scoreless IP with six strikeouts, before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was named a 2020 Baseball America Preseason First Team All-American and Perfect Game Preseason Third Team All-American. Crochet, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, entered the draft rated by MLBPipeline.com as the No. 3 left-handed pitching prospect and by Baseball America as having the Best Fastball among college pitchers.

“I’m thrilled to officially be a member of the White Sox organization,” said Crochet. “It has always been my dream to play at the highest level, and now I’m one step closer to achieving that dream. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped throughout my baseball career. I can’t wait to get started.”

During his sophomore season in 2019, Crochet went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA (29 ER/65.0 IP), three saves and 81 strikeouts over 18 games (six starts) with the Volunteers. He averaged 11.2 strikeouts per 9.0 IP, ranking in the Top 50 in all Division I baseball (45th overall). Crochet finished his college career with a 10-9 record, 4.64 ERA (68 ER/132.0 IP), 13 saves, 149 strikeouts and 10.2 strikeouts per 9.0 IP over 36 appearances (13 starts).

Crochet, an Ocean Springs, Miss. native, was recommended by White Sox scout Phil Gulley.

