White Sox’s Giolito throws a no-hitter against Pittsburg Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) – Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox has thrown a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito struck out 13, walked one and threw a total of 101 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Giolito’s performance was the first no-hitter of 2020.

The White Sox won the game 4-0.

