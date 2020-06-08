Whitman and Illinois take steps to ensure a safe return to campus for athletes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill—Some athletes at the University of Illinois began returning to campus Monday for the start of voluntary workouts.

It’s labeled as a ‘safe return’ to campus. Football players and men’s basketball players are returning first. Athletes in other sports will report in tiers in the coming weeks.

Athletes will be subject to ongoing tests for COVID-19. Several athletes on other college campuses have already tested positive for the virus. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman says Illinois is ready for that possibility on its campus.

“If that happens we have made arrangements. We’ll be quarantining those student-athletes away from the rest. The whole plan is really made around that, just trying to make sure that we have small groups of people together; we make records of who those groups are. We’ve put steps in place to minimize the risk of infection that allows us, if an infection should occur, we’re able to identify who’s been in contact with that person and make sure that we take appropriate steps to protect those people as well.”