Wiener dog race steals the show at hockey game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WFRV) Hockey fans in Wisconsin were treated to a free dog race over the weekend.

As the Green Bay Gamblers held their annual Wiener Dog Race during Saturday’s game, dozens of dogs will took to the ice for a brisk run (or trot) in a winner-take-all contest.

“The dogs are on the ice- they don’t know what those dogs are going to do!” Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment told WFRV.

“They’re hoping they’re going to run down the other end like they’re supposed to do, but sometimes dogs have a mind of their own. It’s just a lot of fun- it’s a fun night with the donations to Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, that’s a big plus. All in all- it’s just a fun night,” he added.

Lynn Hopfensberger of the Fox Communities Credit Union didn’t realize how popular the event would become.

“We never knew when we started it how many years ago–six or seven years ago–that it would be almost a sold-out crowd. I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time,” Hopfensberger explained.

A dog named Willow won the prestigious Rechminister Oaks Trophy this year.

The prize for the top dog included a triumphant ride on the Zamboni and milk-bones, of course!

Fans were asked to bring pet food and supplies to the game to benefit the Happily Ever After animal sanctuary.

