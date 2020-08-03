Winnebago grad Marcus James Smith wins Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a battle in the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic, as Saturday’s leaders Jamie Hogan and Marcus James Smith went toe-to-toe all day long.

Both players would tap in for par on 18 so we would go to a playoff. Smith would end up beating Hogan to win the 2020 Men’s City Championship. Afterwards, the Winnebago grad discussed handling his nerves down the stretch.

“You could tell I was definitely really nervous,” Smith admitted. “Especially playing with Jamie because I didn’t know what he was going to do but I just kept telling myself I could do it and I just had confidence in whatever shot I decided to shoot and my thing is playoff time. So it was go big or go home.”

This is Smith’s second appearance in the tournament.

