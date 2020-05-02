Winnebago graduate Morrissey picks Indiana Wesleyan

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of Winnebago’s best basketball players in school history is joining up with an NAIA powerhouse. Andrew Morrissey revealed on social media Friday evening that he will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University.

Indiana Wesleyan is an NAIA Division II program in Marion, Indiana that has won three national championships in the last seven years. Morrissey spent last season playing for Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The 6’9 center averaged almost 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. Before that he had spent one year at the University of Northern Alabama where he played sparingly.

As a senior at Winnebago in the 2018-18 season Morrissey led Winnebago to a second place finish in the state in Class 2A. He averaged 19.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game that season. In the State Semifinal game he scored 29 points and he grabbed a 2A state record 16 rebounds.