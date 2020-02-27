WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Oregon gave Winnebago all it wanted Wednesday evening, but it’s the Indians who are moving on to the 2A Regional Final at Winnebago. The Indians defeated the Hawks 69-63.
Winnebago (23-6) will face El Paso-Gridley (23-8) in the championship game Friday. For highlights click on the media player.
Winnebago holds off Oregon in its own Regional
