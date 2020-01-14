Winnebago turns it up a notch in a win over Rockford Christian

Winnebago opened up a busy week by knocking off Rockford Christian 89-66 Monday night in Big Northern boys basketball.

The Indians have been playing well of late, but this might have been their best outing yet. They built a double-digit lead early, watch the Royal Lions come back without seven, and then Bago went on a big third quarter run to distance itself from the Royal Lions.

Head coach Joe Murphy went early and often to his bench showing the depth of Bago’s roster.

Winnebago improves to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Indians will host Oregon Tuesday night and then will host Rockford Lutheran Thursday night.

For highlights of Monday’s game click on the media player.