Winnebago’s Martino, Snyder finish first at Tri-meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite the less than ideal conditions, including lots of rain and mud, the Winnebago Tri-meet at Fuller Forest Preserve took place earlier this morning.
The schools present at today’s meet included Winnebago, Stillman Valley, and North Boone.
The results from today’s run are below:
Women’s 5k Individual Results
|Place
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Avg. Mile
|Time
|1
|Martino, Natalia
|SR
|Winnebago
|5:38.2
|17:30.9
|2
|Bertram, Maddie
|SR
|Winnebago
|6:32.3
|20:19.0
|3
|Erb, Katie
|JR
|Winnebago
|6:32.4
|20:19.3
|4
|Erdahl, Reese
|FR
|Winnebago
|6:48.6
|21:09.5
|5
|Roggensack, Marissa
|SO
|Winnebago
|6:48.7
|21:09.9
|6
|Insko, Aurora
|SR
|Winnebago
|6:55.1
|21:29.9
|7
|Rittmeyer, Renee
|JR
|Winnebago
|6:55.2
|21:30.3
|8
|Maher, Ella
|SR
|Winnebago
|6:59.8
|21:44.3
|9
|Erb, Grace
|SO
|Winnebago
|6:59.9
|21:44.8
|10
|Palmer, Anna
|FR
|Winnebago
|7:04.3
|21:58.4
Women’s Team Results
|Rank
|Team name
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Winnebago
|1:40:28
|20:05
|15
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
Men’s 5k Individual Results
|Place
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Avg. Mile
|Time
|Score
|1
|Snyder, Henry
|SO
|Winnebago
|5:25.1
|16:50.1
|1
|2
|Salas-Godinez, Salvador
|SR
|Stillman Valley
|5:25.4
|16:51.2
|2
|3
|Toledo, Sammy
|SO
|North Boone
|5:28.4
|17:00.3
|3
|4
|Marchetti, Nicholas
|SR
|North Boone
|5:30.0
|17:05.5
|4
|5
|Lyons, Davy
|SR
|Winnebago
|5:36.2
|17:24.7
|5
|6
|Reynolds, Holland
|FR
|Stillman Valley
|5:54.4
|18:21.0
|6
|7
|Meyers, Tanner
|SR
|North Boone
|5:57.5
|18:30.8
|7
|8
|Dawley, Trevor
|SR
|North Boone
|5:59.7
|18:37.5
|8
|9
|Thomas, Cole
|FR
|Winnebago
|6:00.5
|18:40.0
|9
|10
|Johnson, Caleb
|SO
|Stillman Valley
|6:04.4
|18:52.3
|10
Men’s Team Results
|Rank
|Team name
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|North Boone
|1:30:22
|18:04
|35
|3
|4
|7
|8
|13
|18
|20
|2
|Winnebago
|1:31:20
|18:16
|41
|1
|5
|9
|12
|14
|16
|17
|3
|Stillman Valley
|1:32:39
|18:31
|44
|2
|6
|10
|11
|15
|19