Winnebago’s Martino, Snyder finish first at Tri-meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite the less than ideal conditions, including lots of rain and mud, the Winnebago Tri-meet at Fuller Forest Preserve took place earlier this morning.

The schools present at today’s meet included Winnebago, Stillman Valley, and North Boone.

The results from today’s run are below:

Women’s 5k Individual Results

Women’s Team Results

Rank Team name Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Winnebago 1:40:28 20:05 15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Men’s 5k Individual Results

Men’s Team Results