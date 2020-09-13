Winnebago’s Martino, Snyder finish first at Tri-meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite the less than ideal conditions, including lots of rain and mud, the Winnebago Tri-meet at Fuller Forest Preserve took place earlier this morning.

The schools present at today’s meet included Winnebago, Stillman Valley, and North Boone.

The results from today’s run are below:

Women’s 5k Individual Results

PlaceNameYearTeamAvg. MileTime
1Martino, NataliaSRWinnebago5:38.217:30.9
2Bertram, MaddieSRWinnebago6:32.320:19.0
3Erb, KatieJRWinnebago6:32.420:19.3
4Erdahl, ReeseFRWinnebago6:48.621:09.5
5Roggensack, MarissaSOWinnebago6:48.721:09.9
6Insko, AuroraSRWinnebago6:55.121:29.9
7Rittmeyer, ReneeJRWinnebago6:55.221:30.3
8Maher, EllaSRWinnebago6:59.821:44.3
9Erb, GraceSOWinnebago6:59.921:44.8
10Palmer, AnnaFRWinnebago7:04.321:58.4

Women’s Team Results

RankTeam nameTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Winnebago1:40:2820:05151234567

Men’s 5k Individual Results

PlaceNameYearTeamAvg. MileTimeScore
1Snyder, HenrySOWinnebago5:25.116:50.11
2Salas-Godinez, SalvadorSRStillman Valley5:25.416:51.22
3Toledo, SammySONorth Boone5:28.417:00.33
4Marchetti, NicholasSRNorth Boone5:30.017:05.54
5Lyons, DavySRWinnebago5:36.217:24.75
6Reynolds, HollandFRStillman Valley5:54.418:21.06
7Meyers, TannerSRNorth Boone5:57.518:30.87
8Dawley, TrevorSRNorth Boone5:59.718:37.58
9Thomas, ColeFRWinnebago6:00.518:40.09
10Johnson, CalebSOStillman Valley6:04.418:52.310

Men’s Team Results

RankTeam nameTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1North Boone1:30:2218:04353478131820
2Winnebago1:31:2018:164115912141617
3Stillman Valley1:32:3918:31442610111519 

