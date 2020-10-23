Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2020

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) -- For such a small college, Beloit College has an unbelievably rich history in athletics. It was 100 years ago this month that the College became one of the founding members of the Midwest Conference and today the conference and Beloit College are still going strong.

Dave DeGeorge knows as much about the history of Beloit College athletiCs as anyone does. He has been the head baseball coach at the college for 30 years, an assisant football coach for 19 years, and he's now the athletic director. He says Beloit College and the Midwest Conference are an ideal fit for each other.