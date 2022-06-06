ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sexual abuse and rape can cause many injuries, both physical and mental.

Many cases go unreported if the victim is afraid to come forward.

“A lot of survivors feel like they were to blame for the sexual abuse, and that’s never the case, its never a survivors fault,” said Erica Engler, executive director of Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling.

Engler has made it her mission to help survivors.

“Know that we are here, we believe them, you know, we want them to come, we want them to get their healing, how ever that looks for them,” Engler said.

Survivors can have a hard time coming forward, according to Engler.

“The perpetrator might have convinced them it was, or they might have threatened them to not tell. It might be someone they are in a relationship with, and they are worried about getting that person in trouble,” she said. “So that’s why a lot of times people don’t report, or we still have a lot of myth and stigma in our society.”

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center said that one in five women in the United States experienced completed, or attempted, rape in their lifetime. Just over 80% of women, and more than 40% of men, reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime.

So what is the difference between rape and sexual abuse? Not much, according to Engler, and that comes down to consent. Both crimes involve forcible sexual interaction.

“It really boils down to did the other person give consent, and I think its really important that, even if you have had a relationship with this person, to always ask for consent, and to always make sure that this is what the other person wants, and that there is some people who can’t give consent, like children,” Engler said.

Rockford Sexual Assaults Counseling said that an adult women is raped every three minutes, and only three out of every ten rapes are reported. Engler said that it is important to stand by those who come forward, knowing how difficult it can be to speak up.

Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims and serves Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.