ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Monday marks the 23rd annual Denim Day to provide support and solidarity to survivors of sexual assault.

The campaign was started by the group “Peace over Violence” after a controversial ruling in the Italian Supreme Court.

The court ruled against a rape survivor in 1992, saying that the survivor’s wearing of jeans at the time must’ve helped the attacker remove them and supposedly implied consent.

The next day, women on the court showed up to work in denim and solidarity to support the rape survivor.

This is the longest-running prevention and education campaign on sexual violence, which comes as April is recognized as sexual awareness month.