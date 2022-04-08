Rockford Family Peace Center

779-348-7600

The Family Peace Center is a 501c3, multi-agency, multi-disciplinary co-located service center that provides services to victims of interpersonal violence. Both public and private partner agencies assign staff on a full-time or part-time basis to provide services from one location. The facility focuses on reducing the number of times survivors tell their stories and the number of places survivors must go for help, as well as increasing access to services and support for survivors and their children.

The center is located at 315 N. Main Street in Rockford, Illinois.

Remedies 24hr Domestic Violence Hotline

815-962-6102

Remedies Addiction and Treatment

815-962-0871

Remedies Gambling Addiction Services

815-547-4502

Remedies provides critical and often times lifesaving services to adults struggling with substance abuse and to victims of domestic violence and their children or vulnerable family members, Remedies works to end the cycle of abuse and addiction through education, support, and community involvement.

Remedies is located at 215 Easton Parkway in Rockford, or 1908 Pierce Court in Belvidere.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255

National Domestic Violence Support

800-779-7233