Rockford Family Peace Center
779-348-7600
The Family Peace Center is a 501c3, multi-agency, multi-disciplinary co-located service center that provides services to victims of interpersonal violence. Both public and private partner agencies assign staff on a full-time or part-time basis to provide services from one location. The facility focuses on reducing the number of times survivors tell their stories and the number of places survivors must go for help, as well as increasing access to services and support for survivors and their children.
The center is located at 315 N. Main Street in Rockford, Illinois.
Remedies 24hr Domestic Violence Hotline
815-962-6102
Remedies Addiction and Treatment
815-962-0871
Remedies Gambling Addiction Services
815-547-4502
Remedies provides critical and often times lifesaving services to adults struggling with substance abuse and to victims of domestic violence and their children or vulnerable family members, Remedies works to end the cycle of abuse and addiction through education, support, and community involvement.
Remedies is located at 215 Easton Parkway in Rockford, or 1908 Pierce Court in Belvidere.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
National Domestic Violence Support
800-779-7233