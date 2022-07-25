ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Domestic violence continues to be a problem in Illinois.

With calls to the statewide domestic hotline number going up, it begs the question of what challenges domestic survivors face and the importance of speaking up.

“Anytime a person is in a relationship with someone who is controlling or violent who chooses this type of control, they are at a heightened risk of danger,” said Becky Winstead, vice president of domestic violence services at Remedies.

A recent report found that domestic violence continues to be a problem across Illinois. The “Illinois Domestic Hotline” received more than 32,000 calls in 2021, up 9% from 2020.

Winstead said that survivors often reach out during different parts of their personal journies.

“We get a variety of requests,” Winstead said. “Sometimes people are in that moment that it seems so horrible that they feel stuck, like there’s no way out, and other people are just trying to get that sense of how to cope with their experience.”

Leaving an abusive relationship is not as easy as just getting up and leaving, however, and it is a challenging situation for many.

“If the person who uses violence is a person who is controlling, has access to a firearm, that can greatly increase the harm to a person,” Winstead said.

In fact, the presence of a firearm in the home increases the risk of homicide by 500%. Over 11,000 FOID card were revoked just last year, many due to domestic violence cases. That is why Winstead stresses the importance of creating a safety plan.

“It’s good to have a plan in place, even if it’s something they think they don’t have to utilize, but just to know what resources are available and what options are available,” Winstead said.

She also emphasized that there is no shame in asking for help.

“I’d encourage anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship to reach out for help,” Winstead said. “We’re not going to tell them to take certain steps and we’re going to support them with what they need and what they chose to do, so we’re hear to listen and we believe survivors.”