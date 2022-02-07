Reducing domestic violence in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Domestic violence is the number one police call in the City of Rockford, and it was learned that a survivor is reportedly abused seven times before the first call is made for help.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office on Domestic and Community Violence Prevention, explained the reason as to why children are now their main focus.

The city’s research shows that domestic violence starts in childhood. More than 60% of young suspects who are arrested for unrelated crimes can be found in past police reports as being a survivor or witness to domestic violence or sexual abuse.

Cacciapaglia said that means that children are dealing with unmitigated trauma, and that the city needs to link arms and put these kids on a better path.

“The only pathways ahead of them are worse or horrible,” she said. “We have a responsibility to put different pathways in front of them.”

A child is more likely to become a domestic violence offender if they see their parent or guardian commit those acts, according to Cacciapaglia.

“Children know what they see, much the same way examples were put in front of them as a child, and if that is the only example and there is no other pathway outside of the home,” Cacciapaglia said. “To say, ‘that was not ok,’ and here’s a different way.. if a child doesn’t have that, how can we expect that child to have that, how in the world can we expect them as adults to have that on their own?”

The Mayor’s Office wants to make sure that children are not doing this alone, and said that ending the cycle of domestic violence takes everyone in the community to really focus on healing.

Domestic violence currently makes up nearly 40% of the violent crime rate in Rockford.

“Now that we know better, we have to do better,” Cacciapaglia said. “We’ve got to start earlier.”