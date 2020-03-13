Rockford woman dares girls to dream with her new children’s book

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retired Rockford Stateline 911 project manager Sandy Stansell wants young girls to know they can do anything.

“Never stop dreaming about all the things to explore,” she said.

Stansell wrote a children’s book titled “Open the Door,” which is aimed at empowering young women.

She read it to children at Rolling Green Elementary School in Rockford on Friday.

Stansell says she wants to encourage young girls to pursue their dreams, even in male dominated fields.

She says the idea to write the book started when her granddaughter told her “only boys can be fire chiefs.”

“I want to be encouraging these girls to dare to dream. We want them to dream about what they could be and they could be anything that a boy can be. So, it’s encouraging words and empowering words,” Stansell said.

Stansell also says it was important for her to reach out to kids so they know at a young age they can be anything they want to be.

