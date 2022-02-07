Things to consider as you decide whether it’s time to leave

- Speak with an attorney to discuss your legal options and rights, such as custody, housing issues, separation and divorce. If you cannot afford a private attorney, please contact the Zeke Giorgi Legal Clinic at 815-962-9980 or Prairie State Legal Services at 815-965-2902.
- For help and support throughout the Order of Protection process, the Domestic Violence Assistance Center is available. It is located at 400 West State Street on the third floor of the old courthouse building, above traffic court. It is open during courthouse hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once you enter the courthouse, you can follow purple signs to the elevator next to traffic court, up to the third floor. Free safety planning is available. Advocates from Remedies and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office are available to help you navigate through the court system, including the Order of Protection process. For more information, please call 815-516-2440.
(Suggestions from https://rockfordfamilypeacecenter.org)