ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leaving is not always as easy as packing a bag and getting in their car for many victims who suffer from emotional abuse.

Counselors from Remedies Renewing Lives said that abusers will often make threats if the victim were to leave. They may suggest taking away a victim’s finances in a situation where that victim is financially dependent on their abuser. In some cases, the threat involves not letting victims see their children again.

Tania Popoca, one of the counselors with Remedies, added that a person’s citizenship can be weaponized as well.

“Even their immigration status can have a lot to do with it, where the person that chooses violence will threaten the survivor to call immigration on them and that nobody is going to listen to them,” Popoca said. “Nobody is going to be able to get them out of this situation. It get so engrained in the survivor that they start to believe that that’s true, but it’s not. There is agencies here to help them.”

Remedies Renewing Lives in Rockford is one of those agencies.