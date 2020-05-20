Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Firefighters battle 15th Ave. garage fire
Video
Top Stories
What does it take to remove a facility from COVID-19 ‘location of concern’ list?
Video
Winnebago Co. CASA goes virtual to fund-raise for children in need
Video
‘Save Our Fireworks’ telethon reaches $10,000 goal
Video
NASCAR driver honors OSF HealthCare during Wednesday’s race
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tee Jay Jackson takes over as head boys basketball coach at Freeport
Video
Top Stories
High School sports will have a different look when they resume
Video
‘Stateline Sports Memories’: Recalling the great career of Rockford Peach Dottie Ferguson Key
Video
‘Chicagoland Summer Showcase’ in Rockford postponed indefinitely
Video
Bradford named new head girls basketball coach at Belvidere
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
We Are Open
Stateline Restaurant Guide
Mom Memories Giveaway Contest
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bolingbrook
Tee Jay Jackson takes over as head boys basketball coach at Freeport
Video