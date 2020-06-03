Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Summerfest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Illinois lawmakers seek emergency meeting of Legislature amid unrest
Local professor speaks on social media’s impact on spreading social movements
Video
Third protest planned in Rockford on far east side
Preliminary reports say two children, neighbor died of smoke inhalation in Sterling fire
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bears talk national unrest, following George Floyd’s death
Top Stories
VanVleet shares message for Rockford graduates
Video
Chicago Bears release statement regarding racial inequity
Fred VanVleet shares his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests
Video
Uniform worn by Tom Hanks in ‘A League of Their Own’ being auctioned
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rock Valley College Takeover: Swag Giveaway
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
3 charged in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery face court hearing
Colin Kaepernick
Bears talk national unrest, following George Floyd’s death