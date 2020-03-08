Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Golf courses open across Stateline
Video
Top Stories
Local choir teacher bids goodbye with special final performance
Video
Roscoe house fire spreads to neighboring home
Video
Crews battle Machesney Park house fire, family evacuates safely
Video
Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint near Beach Street
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
King and Marquette women’s basketball team advance to championship game of Big East Tourney
Top Stories
RVC men’s and women’s bowling teams welcomed home after national tournament
Video
Top Stories
IceHogs Tie It Late but Fall to Wolves in Overtime
Video
IceHogs Come Up Short in Finale with Griffins
Video
Cassioppi secures automatic berth to NCAA Championships
RVC men’s bowling team wins their first national title, women’s team comes in third
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
DePaul Blue Demons
King and Marquette women’s basketball team advance to championship game of Big East Tourney