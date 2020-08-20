Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rockford Police arrest 2 gang members on weapons, drug charges
Top Stories
Janesville man arrested on child pornography charges
Illinois announces 2,208 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the second highest in a week
Coroner identifies pilot killed in Rockford airport plane crash
Video
Non-profit looking to call former Schnucks on Rural St. home
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
Top Stories
Bears TE Cole Kmet receiving high praise from veteran Jimmy Graham
NIU’s Frazier: “The financial outlook is daunting”
Bears place CB Burns on injured reserve because of torn ACL
VanVleet posts another double-double in the Raptors’ game two win against the Nets
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Drought Monitor
Abnormally dry conditions expand across the Stateline