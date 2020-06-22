Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Winnebago County prepares to move into Phase 4
Top Stories
Rockford man faces weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a gun over the weekend
Chicago man arrested on weapons charges in Rockford
Pritzker’s Plan: Here’s what Illinois will reopen in Phase 4
Two hospitalized after multiple car crash Monday
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
White Sox sign top draft pick Garrett Crochet
Top Stories
NIU Election Night game moved to a Saturday
Cubs sign top pick Howard
Golf & Grill at PrairieView in Byron has it all for golfers
Video
Return guidelines released for RVC and other NJCAA schools
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ed Howard
Cubs sign top pick Howard