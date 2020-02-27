Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Renewal of 1% sales tax for Machesney park roads on March ballot
Video
Top Stories
Friday classes canceled at Rockford elementary school
Accused heroin, fentanyl dealer arrested after months long investigation
Brothers with chronic illness drafted to join Beloit College baseball team
Trial begins for former Boylan quarterback accused of strangling a woman
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Griffin leads Illini past Northwestern
Video
Top Stories
NFL analyst rates James Robinson’s potential as an NFL prospect
Top Stories
Trial begins for former Boylan quarterback accused of strangling a woman
Video
Eastland’s Henze leads local girls All-state picks
Boylan closes out the regular season with a win over Harlem
Video
The E-Rabs finished the regular season strong with big win at Guilford
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
electrical outage
Friday classes canceled at Rockford elementary school