Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Aspiring first responders graduate from Rockford Park District Youth Academy
Video
Top Stories
Damage surveys continue following Monday’s destructive storms
ComEd offering reimbursement for spoiled food, damages due to power outage
Poll: Confidence in police at a 30-year low
Video
Generators in-demand as some Rockford residents still without power
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Insurance King and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen partner with Xfinity racer Bilicki
Video
Top Stories
Auburn basketball standout and shooting victim Johnson signs with Eureka
Blackhawks no match for the Golden Knights in game one
Boylan swimmers adjust to protocols and changes in their season
Video
Rivets return home, still struggle in loss to the Woodchucks
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eureka College
Auburn basketball standout and shooting victim Johnson signs with Eureka