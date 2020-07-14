Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
RPS approves plan to replace Columbus Day holiday with Election Day
Video
Beloit police diffuse situation after 9-year-old points apparent gun at family and responding officers
Video
Local neighborhood holds open dialogue with police and city leaders
Video
Rockford PD responds to crash on E. State Street
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Neither heat nor pandemic can keep this local umpire from working games
Video
Top Stories
IHSA defers Return To Play guidelines to state organizations
Video
Dakota’s Evan Flynn to play ball for Highland Community College
Video
RVC sports seasons pushed back after ruling by the NJCAA
Video
Team MVP Brandon Hagel leads group of IceHogs on Blackhawks’ camp roster
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Evan Flynn
Dakota’s Evan Flynn to play ball for Highland Community College
Video