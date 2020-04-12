Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rockford artist designs First Lady’s Commemorative Egg
Video
Top Stories
Business leaders call for delay in minimum wage raise
Video
Wisconsin National Guard helps distribute PPE across state
Video
Local restaurants keep holiday spirit serving takeout for Easter
Video
Two nursing home workers in Belvidere confirmed with COVID-19, 3 new cases over Easter Weekend
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Cubs mourn the death of Glenn Beckert
Top Stories
Blackhawks Sign Prospect Michal Teply to Three-Year Contract
Top Stories
AP source: Bulls tab Nuggets’ Karnisovas to lead operations
IceHogs Add Strength to 2020-21 Roster in Prospect Riley McKay
Karnisovas is reportedly the front-runner in Bulls’ search for new lead executive
Illini freshman Cockburn declares for the NBA Draft
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
We Are Open
Stateline Restaurant Guide
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
first lady
Rockford artist designs First Lady’s Commemorative Egg
Video