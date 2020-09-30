Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
International
National
Politics
Weird
Top Stories
26-year-old woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting
Top Stories
Suspect shot by Rockford Police after high-speed pursuit
Video
Free flu shots at Winnebago County drive-thru clinics
Video
Train derailment shuts downtown Rockford street all day Friday
Video
Man sentenced to 3 years for ramming Rockford Police Officer’s car
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
‘Glory Days’: Byron’s 1999 state champions
Video
Top Stories
Stillman Valley QB Gerig fills football void with golf
Video
Greenberg, Boylan claim NIC-10 championships
Video
Cubs bats silent again, season ends
Rockford Speedway set to host the NSTC
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Florida Marlins
The Cubs react to their game one loss to the Marlins: David Greenberg report
Video
Cubs, Hendricks drop Wild Card series opener to the Marlins