Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
At least one Rockford business looted, window shattered at another
Gallery
Top Stories
Officers, protestors clash at Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters
Video
Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere re-opens to public
Video
Winnebago County reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths
Video
Illinois reports 61 additional deaths, 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Uniform worn by Tom Hanks in ‘A League of Their Own’ being auctioned
Video
Top Stories
Former Bears standout ‘Rosey’ Taylor dies
Khalil Mack’s little brother is soaking it all in with the Bears
Illinois Open Golf Tournament to go on but with reduced field
John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities is canceled
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
We Are Open
Stateline Restaurant Guide
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
George Floyd
Goodell: ‘Tragic events’ call for ‘urgent need for action’