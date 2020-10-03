Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
International
National
Politics
Weird
Top Stories
Janesville crews respond to garage fire, massive corn dryer fire on Saturday
Top Stories
Janesville Police investigate early morning shots fired near S. Locust Street
Rockford O’Reilly Auto Parts on 11th Street robbed
Local group marches from Beloit to Janesville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor
Video
26-year-old man shot near W. State Street, Rockford Police investigate
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Watt, Brauns help Boylan secure NIC-10 Golf championship
Video
Top Stories
Get To Know East’s Ben Bathje
Video
Jefferson pulls off J-Hawk Invitational despite COVID challenges
Video
DuPec boys, Winnebago girls capture wins at Fuller Forest Preserve
Video
‘Glory Days’: Byron’s 1999 state champions
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Get To Know
Get To Know East’s Ben Bathje
Video