Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Veterans Voices
Entertainment
International
National
Politics
Weird
Top Stories
Beloit teen crashes into house, car goes up in flames
Top Stories
Snowy Sunday morning
Local group holds vigil for 3-year-old boy murdered in Rockford
Video
Loved ones left without answers two months after South Beloit officer killed pedestrian
Video
Thousands wait for hours ahead of President Trump’s visit to Janesville
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Nevenhoven wins as Auburn captures sectional title
Video
Top Stories
Hononegah, Guilford’s Gasmund capture NIC-10 girls XC championships
Video
Belvidere North, Auburn’s Maculan claim NIC-10 XC championships
Video
DuPec football players provide a big boost to the DuPec cross country team
Video
‘Glory Days’: 2014 State Champion Forreston Cardinals
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Contests
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Girls Tennis
Nevenhoven wins as Auburn captures sectional title
Video