Bucs vs. Chiefs: Which fanbase is more hyped up for Super Bowl LV?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are two of the best teams in the NFL — they’re in the Super Bowl for a reason. But what about their fan bases?

The WFLA.com digital team headed out to the Super Bowl Experience this week to chat with fans of both teams and find out which fans were more hyped up for Super Bowl LV.

We’ll start off with the visiting team:

Kansas City Chiefs

Despite the hometown Bucs fanbase having the advantage this year of not having to travel for the Big Game, there has been an impressive number of Chiefs fans in Tampa Bay this week as well. Whether they’re part of the “Arrowhead South” fan group that live in Florida or are fans who traveled to get here, there was quite a crowd of red and gold at the Super Bowl Experience.

Members of the Chiefs Kingdom do have a bit of a leg up on Bucs fans going into Sunday because the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions. So the main message fans had to their team was “run it back!”

“We did it last year, we can do it again!” one group said. “How ’bout them Chiefs?!”

Another group of Chiefs fans added that, “we’ve been here before” and “we know what it takes to win. We know we can win!”

Here’s the full hype video with Kansas City Chiefs fans who were at the Super Bowl Experience on Thursday:

And now for the home team:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Chiefs fans have the benefit of cheering on a defending champion, Bucs fans have a team that’s making history on their side. When they take the field on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in history to play in a Super Bowl on their home field.

It’s safe to say the idea of Tampa Bay potentially winning the championship at home has fans pumped up.

“The whole city’s behind you guys, let’s make double history,” one fan said. “Not only being here but let’s win it. Let’s make sure it stays home.”

Another fan voiced his confidence and support in the Bucs while sporting a Warren Sapp creamsicle jersey.

“Old school – Go Bucs! We will win this! Buccaneers! Tampa Bay!” he shouted.