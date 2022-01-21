Epic trailer teases Super Bowl LVI halftime show

FILE – Eminem and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The upcoming Super Bowl LVI halftime show by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar is being teased with a cinematic-style trailer.

Released Thursday, the promo is directed by “Straight Outta Compton” filmmaker F Gary Gray, and features all five stars and some of their best known hits.

A tribute to the impact each have had on music and pop culture, the trailer moves from Eminem to Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as Dr Dre calls on them to gather at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

30 second spots of The Call are to air in the U.S. throughout NFL Divisional and Conference playoffs and in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI.