Local parent group at Rockford Christian creates music video to let teachers and staff know they are missed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford FORCE (Friends of Rockford Christian Elementary) went out of their way to let staff and teachers at Rockford Christian know they are missed.
One parent posted on social media:
Teachers, faculty, and staff at RCS- Our hearts sure are missing you!! THANK YOU for all you do! Take a drive through the school to see this in person (up the hill teachers, you are all down the hill for this one). Feel free to take your heart as a momento of your “quaranteaching” time! …sent with love from all of the RCS parents and kiddos ❤️
Learn more about what is happening at Rockford Christian on Facebook and at www.rockfordchristian.org.
