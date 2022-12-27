We’ve had 12 consecutive days below 32 degrees, the last time the temperature was above that was on December 15th! The last four days were below even 20 degrees. We did manage to reach that today though and we’ll be back to above freezing level tomorrow!

Temperatures made it into the 20s in a few places including Rockford, but chills are still in the single digits in most areas. With that factored in, it was another chilly day.

Temperatures Tuesday night are actually going to hold up much better compared to the last several days. Overnight lows will be around 23 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Most of us should stay in the lower 20s. Wednesday we will continue to see some sunshine and even warmer temperatures. We will actually be back to an above normal pattern and that is how we will finish the month of December out.

Winds were fairly breezy Tuesday afternoon with peak wind gusts around 20-25 mph. Tuesday night and into Wednesday wind gusts will be up to 20-30 mph.

Next chance of precipitation could come Thursday. The better chance for widespread rain will fall eastward towards Chicago and south of the Stateline. The better chance for a more widespread rain for us will be early next week.

Even into New Year’s Weekend we are talking about the 40s sticking around. Friday we will be right near the 40-degree mark, Saturday in the lower 40s, and for New Year’s Day at 40 degrees. Above normal temperatures will stick around as we head into next week.