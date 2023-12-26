It has been a warm and mild stretch as of late, and that continued into Christmas Day. Here’s a look at how 2023 compared to the record books for Christmas Day. Highs reached 57° in Rockford on Christmas Day, which is now the 3rd warmest Christmas on record. Meanwhile, we saw 0.57″ of rain fall in Rockford, marking the second wettest Christmas on record.

The warmth and rain was brought to the region courtesy of this stacked upper and mid-level low pressure system centered over Kansas City Tuesday afternoon. We are under the dry slot, which generally will keep us free of precipitation for the next day or two.

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight under lingering low-level moisture, but dry and cool conditions otherwise to be expected. Lows reach the upper 20s, possibly a degree or two cooler where pockets of clouds clear a bit.

Wednesday leaves us under the cloud cover as the low pressure passes to the South. The center will pass over Central/Southern Illinois, bringing the bulk of the rain and snow with it. Southernmost portions of the Stateline may see a spotty shower or two, but that is a very low chance.

Meanwhile, temperatures will warm to the low 40s for the afternoon and evening tomorrow under the mostly cloudy skies.

Our next main chance for precipitation comes Thursday in the form of a moisture plume from the Northeast extending from a developing low that direction. This will bring chances for rain and snow our way early Thursday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be right on the line between suggesting rain vs. snow, so keep tuned to the forecast to see how this trends!

Temperatures the rest of the week will remain above average, but cooler than the 50s we saw as recent as yesterday. Many highs will be in the upper 30s/low 40s through Saturday, followed by a return to the low and mid-30s into early next week and the start of 2024.

January is statistically our coldest month of the year, with average high temperatures near 30° throughout the entire month. It is also our snowiest month of the year, with an average of 10.9″ of snow during the month.

While we are still warmer than usual for the rest of the week ahead, we will begin to feel a bit more like winter with cooler temperatures than the 50s as of late and snow chances Thursday and Sunday. Highs return closer to average in the low 30s toward the end of next weekend and start of 2024.