A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred close to the Stateline Wednesday morning.

The earthquake struck around 4:41AM, and was centered .6 miles south-southeast of the village of Standard in Putnam County near the border of LaSalle County.

According to the USGS, the earthquake had an estimated depth of 4.6 kilometers. Earthquakes of this magnitude aren’t damage producers, and equates to the energy produced by 1,000 lbs of explosives. Weak shaking was felt in parts of Lee and Dekalb Counties.