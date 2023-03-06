We have seen peaks of sunshine but a decent amount of cloud cover Monday as a result of the system that rolled through last night bringing us steady showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures made it into the mid 50s in some areas including Rockford early this afternoon but are continuing to cool down quickly.

Temperatures Monday night will remain in the mid 30s tonight under cloudy skies. Wind gusts will be between 20-25 mph. Tuesday temperatures will be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Winds stay between 20-25 mph.

Wednesday we will be in the lower 40s and Thursday right near the 40-degree mark before a little bit of cooler weather settles in. By Friday we will be down to the mid 30s and that should continue into the weekend and early next week.

Our eyes are on the system that will get here late in the work week. Thursday into Friday we could see some accumulating snow near/across the Stateline. Right now, the track looks to be near the area with the Stateline on the cold sector.