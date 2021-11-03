6th Warmest October on record for Rockford

Even though we are three days in to the month of November, let’s step back and take a look at how the month of October wrapped up. Officially, October was the 6th warmest month on record for Rockford with an average monthly temperature of 57.9 degrees, nearly six degrees above average. The average high temperature was 67 degrees, nearly five degrees above average, and the average low was 48.8 degrees, a whopping seven degrees above average!

It was also a rainy month with 5.36 inches of rain falling, totaling 2.73 inches above average. No snow was recorded during October.

According to the National Weather Service Chicago, October was the second month in a row, following September, where the monthly temperature was within the top 10 warmest months on record. Looking back through the top 10 warmest months, seasons and years on record, this past decade has had more top 10 warm records than any previous 10 year period!

Over the last 50 years, the average temperature for the month of October has been going up roughly 1.2 degrees since 1970. As our climate continues to warm we will likely begin experiencing more top 10 record events not only across the Midwest, but across the country and world.