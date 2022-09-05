Fall-Like Sunday:

Sunday’s cloud cover and cool northeasterly breeze brought a big taste of fall to the Stateline. Officially, the Rockford International Airport registered a high of 71-degrees, marking the coolest day in nearly three months. This comes a bit ahead of schedule as it’s not until late-September that Rockford sees its average highs drop into the lower 70s. In a similar fashion to Sunday, Labor Day looks to be spent under a decent amount of cloud cover and in the 70s.

Labor Day Forecast:

A slow-moving area of low-pressure passing through the southern Illinois will continue to supply the Stateline with low-level moisture, resulting in a mostly cloudy start. But, as dry air works it’s way into our atmosphere, we should see clouds break apart sometime during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain below-average, with most of our local airports topping out in the mid to upper 70s. In other words, any outdoor plans you have to celebrate the Labor Day holiday will be good to go. Skies from there look to remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 60s Tuesday morning.

Warming Up Late:

Guidance continues to keep a light northeasterly wind in place for Tuesday, resulting in another day with highs in the upper 70s. While much of Tuesday remains dry, a slim chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm will be present. Our next cold front isn’t schedule to arrive until late-Friday night and early Saturday morning. Until then, the weather remains dry.

But, a warming trend is expected as winds turn more to the south and southwest for the late-week days. Expect low 80s to return by Wednesday, with low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. Beyond the cold front, it looks like northeasterly flow returns, placing highs over the weekend back into the 70s.