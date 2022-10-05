Few Showers Late:

As the popular saying goes “all good things must come to an end”. We eventually will say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sun and highs in the 70s and say hello to the potential for widespread frost thanks to a pair of cold fronts sliding through. Ahead of the first cold front which is expected to arrive sometime this evening, conditions remain dry and comfortably warm.

A light southwesterly breeze is expected to develop by the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to once again peak in the lower 70s. Thicker cloud cover moving in late may bring the possibility for an isolated evening shower or two. Otherwise, expect most of the night to remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will end up warmer, in the lower 50s.

Stronger Front Thursday:

A secondary and stronger frontal boundary is then shown moving into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin around mid-day Thursday. This one also bringing the chance for a light afternoon shower or two. However, the bigger headline with Thursday’s cold front is going to be the gusty winds and cold air that quickly follows.

Winds behind the front quickly turn to the north and northwest, gusting up to 25 to 35 mph at times. This gusty wind will be responsible for dragging in a much colder Canadian air-mass which will send temperatures crashing. While high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s, we’ll likely find ourselves down into the 50s by the late afternoon/early evening time frame.

Frosty Saturday:

With a Canadian high pressure system sliding in behind the midweek cold fronts, clearing skies will take place Thursday night. This will likely allow temperatures to cool into the mid to upper 30s, which may lead to some patchy frost. This high pressure system will keep the weather dry for the end of the work week, meaning Friday features a decent amount of sun.

Despite the sunshine however, expect high temperatures to only peak in the lower 50s. Overnight is when we experience the worst of the upcoming cold shot as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Some of our cooler and low-lying areas may even briefly touch the upper 20s Saturday morning. This means that widespread frost will be likely.