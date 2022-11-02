More 70s On The Way:

If you ask me, mother nature gave us a perfect 10 out of 10 to kick off November. Skies across the region Tuesday remained sun-filled from beginning to end, with high temperatures landing on either side of the 70-degree mark.

Now, for those that didn’t get a chance to go outside and enjoy Tuesday’s beautiful weather, you’ll be happy to know that it’s nowhere from being finished!

Warm Wednesday:

In a similar fashion to Tuesday, today kicks off with a mainly clear sky and a bit of a chill. Prior to sunrise, temperatures are sitting on either side of the 40-degree mark. As the day carries on, we’ll be going from jacket weather to shorts weather as temperatures warm rather quickly.

Under a mostly to partly sunny sky, temperatures this afternoon are expected to land in the lower 70s. And if that wasn’t enough, Thursday also features highs in the lower 70s, marking our third 70-degree day in a row. However, there will be more clouds floating overhead, especially during the later half of the day as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west.

Rain Moves In Late:

Cloud cover is then expected to gradually thicken as we move into Thursday night, with our next opportunity for rain soon to follow. Chances start off isolated overnight, becoming a little more organized as Friday progresses.

Now, we’re not looking at a total washout as there will be some dry hours mixed in. With that being said, I would plan to have the umbrella on hand throughout the day. Despite Friday’s cloudy and rainy forecast, temperatures will still end up well-above average.

Guidance from there shows our best chance for rain moving in overnight Friday into early Saturday. It’s during that time that a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Fortunately, severe weather potential is very low. Rain clears up late in the day Saturday, leaving conditions dry for the end of the weekend.