Fire Watch Issued:

While you are enjoying the upcoming dry and warm weather, please make sure to refrain from burning while doing so, especially Wednesday into Thursday.

The combination of the extremely dry ground, low relative humidity, and gusty warm winds will create a very conducive environment for brush fires to quickly spread.

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service has placed Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb Counties under a Fire Weather Watch. This will be in effect beginning Wednesday morning, lasting into Wednesday evening!

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Again, refrain from burning. Also, it would help if you disposed any of your smoking products properly instead of disposing them outdoors.