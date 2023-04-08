Temperatures are on the chillier side early Saturday morning, and we do have a little bit of a wind chill in place but not to worry, as temperatures are going to warm nicely today and all of Easter Weekend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 15-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow for Easter, temperatures will reach the upper 60s, close to 70. The only thing to note about tomorrow is that wind gusts will pick up throughout the day. Gusts will range between about 15-25 mph. The forecast is looking beautiful whether you are going to church this evening or tomorrow. Anyone who has outdoor Easter egg hunts today or tomorrow will run into trouble free conditions.

On another good note, there is no chance of widespread precipitation, severe weather, or snow for some time. For the most part Monday will stay dry thanks to a low-pressure system staying well south of us, that should keep most showers if not all to our south, though it’s not completely impossible that we could see a few isolated showers. As we round out the work week and head into the weekend, right now there is a chance Friday into Saturday. A cold front will stall northwest of us so that could even keep showers away a little bit longer than that.

Temperatures are going to be well above average once we reach Easter Sunday. Temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday we’ll be back in the lower to mid 70s and by midweek the mid to upper 70s, even the 80 degree mark will be possible in some locations.