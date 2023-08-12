We did have a few severe warned thunderstorms last night that produced some gusty winds and hail. Storm reports overnight included two wind reports, one in Boone County and one in McHenry County. There was one hail report in northeastern Green County in southern Wisconsin.

Overall, this weekend is looking pretty good with dry conditions and some sunshine returning for Saturday. It will be a little windy for the first half of the weekend but still not as breezy as yesterday. Wind gusts will be between 15-20 mph Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday before a cold front drops our temperatures for the beginning of the work week.

The best chance of rain will stay to our south today and most of tomorrow. Another system brings areas to our northwest a decent chance of rain Sunday. As that system and cold front near the area we could see showers at the earliest tomorrow late afternoon. These showers Sunday would be very spotty, but into Monday morning rain chances increase.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday before warming up into the lower 80s the remainder of the work week. We have a few comfy nights ahead of us, Monday and Tuesday night, where overnight lows fall into the upper 50s.