After a very active work week, conditions dry out and temperatures come down some. We are not tracking a decent chance of rain in the forecast this weekend. An isolated shower with a few clouds increasing tomorrow late afternoon cannot be ruled out but overall this weekend will remain dry and most if not all will not see any showers.

The next chance of rain will come Monday ahead of a cold front. Enjoy the weekend because we are finally out of the “ring of fire” pattern with that chance of rain everyday and severe weather chances that we saw over the week. The threats for showers and some thunderstorms increase by Monday, right now the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Stateline under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe storms. Right now, winds look to be our biggest threat, but overall they remain low.

Expect temperatures to dip into the lower 80s Saturday with blue skies. Overnight lows will also be MUCH more comfortable than during the work week. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for most Stateline areas. Sunday we will see temperatures warm slightly into the mid 80s.

Winds will be out of the east northeasterly direction between 5-10mph Saturday. Thanks to that flow, that is bringing in a much more comfortable air mass. Gusts however could reach 15-20mph so winds will be a little bit of a factor today. Saturday night winds will drop to near 5mph, especially after midnight. Sunday expect winds to pick back up slightly to 5-10mph with gusts again up to 15-20.

To start the work week off, temperatures will come up for Monday into the upper 80s, but thanks to a cold front, that will make temperatures fall, and we are actually even looking at some days where we hang onto a below normal temperature pattern. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, temperatures drop back into the lower 80s.